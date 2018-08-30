Hocus-Pocus

Steve goes undercover as a magician and teams up with an ESP expert to recover a stolen secret codebook from an elusive criminal. Pernell Roberts guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, pernell roberts, jack colvin, robbie lee, christopher s nelson, magician, undercover, esp, extra sensory perception, telepathy
