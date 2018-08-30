Dr. Wells Is Missing

When Dr. Rudy Wells, the doctor who created Steve's bionic limbs, is kidnapped by criminals who want him to build them a bionic man, Steve must find and rescue him.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, john van dreelen, alan oppenheimer, dr rudy wells, cynthia lynn, kidnapping, rescue, criminals, bionic limbs
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.