Divided Loyalty

Steve is assigned to bring a scientist and his young son from Russia to the United States, but his plans hit a snag when the boy refuses to leave. Michael McGuire and Radames Pera guest star.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, michael mcguire, radames pera, ned romero, curt lowens, ralph taeger, russia, escape
