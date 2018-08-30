Death Probe - Part 2

Steve fights the Russian space probe that is threatening to destroy a nearby town. When his bionics are damaged, he must rely on his human brain to defeat the device. Jane Merrow guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, nehemiah persoff, jane merrow, beverly garland, austin stoker, walter brooke, don dubbins, phillip pine, sci-fi
