Death Probe - Part 1

When a Russian space probe crashes in Wyoming, Steve and Oscar arrive on the scene and must stop the device from destroying a nearby town. Beverly Garland guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
