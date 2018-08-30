Deadly Countdown - Part 1

Steve is selected for a space mission to stop thieves from commandeering an OSI satellite, but a hired killer is assigned to assassinate Steve. Jenny Agutter guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, jenny agutter, philip abbott, mills watson, lloyd bochner, sherry hursey, satellite, rocket, assassin, part 1, scifi
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.