Dark Side of the Moon - Part 2

When a deranged scientist changes the moon's orbit, causing cataclysmic storms on Earth, Steve must correct the orbit before it is too late. Jack Colvin guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, jack colvin, simone griffeth, skip homeier, quinn redeker, moon, orbin, earth, storms, part 2, scifi, sci-fi
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.