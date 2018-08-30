Carnival of Spies

When Steve investigates a scientist who suspiciously leaves a high-level conference just before the U.S. is to test the B-1 bomber, he ends up at a traveling carnival. Lloyd Bochner guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, lloyd bochner, michael strong, gloria manon, cheryl miller, hm wynant, ed faulkner, bob minor, scifi, sci-fi
