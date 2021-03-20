PREMIERE
S2021 E103/10/21
The Racism Virus
Vicky Nguyen leads an important and candid conversation on the surge of hate and discrimination targeting Asian Americans with civil rights leaders as well as celebrities including Jeremy Lin, Margaret Cho, Olivia Munn and Amanda Nguyen.
