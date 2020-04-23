Dwight (Rainn Wilson) is still at it with the blowtorch in the Season 9 refresh of The Office intro without music, which makes me wonder... does he always have it in his desk along with his throwing stars?
Appearing:
Tags: the office without music, intro without music, michael scott, the office, steve carell, John Krasinski, rainn wilson, did I stutter, no god no, best office moments, Theme Song, funniest office, office jim, office dwight, office michael, office clips, watch office video
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.