Also available on the NBC app

Jim (John Krasinski) and Dwight's (Rainn Wilson) office rivalry is one for the ages. Pranks, passive aggression, outward aggression - they can't get enough of getting each other. Here are some great times when Dwight got Jim.

Appearing:

S9 E23 11 min Web Exclusive Comedy Primetime

2012 NBC Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved