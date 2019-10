Also available on the NBC app

Michael (Steve Carell), Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Ryan (B.J. Novak) form the Michael Scott Paper Company. When they're not meeting with investors and making razor-thin profits, they're throwing cheese balls into each other's mouths.

Appearing:

S9 E23 8 min Web Exclusive Comedy Primetime

2012 NBC Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved