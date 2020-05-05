Pam (Jenna Fischer) tells Roy (David Denman) she kissed Jim (John Krasinski) during casino night, and he goes berserk. Bye-bye, jet ski money!
Appearing:
Tags: pam tells roy, jim pam kiss, roy bar, jim and roy, That's What She Said, fire drill, asian jim, did I stutter, no god no, Theme Song, funniest office, office jim, office dwight, office michael, office clips, watch office, scott's tots
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.