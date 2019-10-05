Michael Loves His Speakerphone

Michael (Steve Carell) finds out his speakerphone has an intercom function and annoys the entire office with it. ("Lecture Circuit: Part 1," Season 5, Episode 16)
Appearing:
Tags: speakerphone, no god no, best office moments, theme song, funniest office, jim, funniest moments, best moments, trailer, jim pranks, steve carell, bloopers, rainn wilson, ed helms, office michael, american office, the american office, dwight, michael
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.