Also available on the NBC app

When Michael (Steve Carell) leaves his post as regional manager of Dunder Mifflin, Jim Carrey's character could have been the next to reign. Too bad he booked that trip to the Finger Lakes. ("Search Committee," Season 7, Episode 24)

Appearing:

S9 E23 2 min Web Exclusive Comedy Primetime

2012 NBC Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved