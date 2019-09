Also available on the NBC app

Michael (Steve Carell), Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and Andy (Ed Helms) have a dangerous new obsession - parkour, the art of getting from point A to point B as creatively as possible. What Michael, Dwight and Andy are doing is getting from point A to point B as annoyingly as possible. ("Gossip," Season 6, Episode 1)

