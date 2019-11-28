Dwight's Hay Place: A Place for Hay

Also available on the NBC app

Dwight (Rainn Wilson) brings his love of hay to Dunder Mifflin Scranton with Hay Place. Don't forget, the petting zoo closes at 2 p.m. and the goat roast is at 3 p.m. ("WUPHF.com," Season 7, Episode 9)

Appearing:

S9 E23 2 min Web Exclusive Comedy Primetime

2012 NBC Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved