Dwight's Daycare

Dwight (Rainn Wilson) pitches the Sesame Avenue Daycare Center for Infants and Toddlers to Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer). ("Counseling," Season 7, Episode 2)
Appearing:
Tags: the office did i stutter, no god no, best office moments, theme song, funniest office, jim, funniest moments, best moments, trailer, jim pranks, steve carell, bloopers, rainn wilson, ed helms, dwights daycare, the office daycare, jim and pam daycare
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.