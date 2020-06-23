Main Content

The Office
WATCH VIDEO

Dwight Interviews Himself - The Office

CLIP06/23/20
Also available on the nbc app

Dwight (Rainn Wilson) interviews himself after Jim (John Krasinski) denies him a real interview. He makes a compelling candidate, though. Seven first priorities?

Appearing:
Tags: dwight interviews himself, dwight interview the office, dwight shoots gun, That's What She Said, fire drill, asian jim, did I stutter, no god no, Theme Song, funniest office, office jim, office dwight, office michael, office clips, watch office, scott's tots
S9 E232 minWeb ExclusiveComedyPrimetime
2012 NBC Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Michael Scott Describes Working from Home - The Office
CLIP 09/03/20
Lo-Fi Hip-Hop Remix - The Office
CLIP 08/24/20
The Best of Toby Flenderson (Without Michael) - The Office
CLIP 07/30/20
Jim and Dwight Prank Todd Packer - The Office
CLIP 07/28/20
Meredith Shaves Her Head - The Office
CLIP 07/25/20
Kelly, Ryan and Darryl's Love Triangle - The Office
CLIP 07/23/20
Kevin Plays Dallas with Andy and Darryl - The Office
CLIP 07/21/20
Toby Kisses His Girlfriend - The Office
CLIP 07/18/20
The Best of Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration - The Office
CLIP 07/16/20
Dwight Steals from the Company - The Office
CLIP 07/14/20
Erin Throws Cake at Andy - The Office
CLIP 07/11/20
The Best of Michael Scott's Videos - The Office
CLIP 07/09/20
Dwight and Erin Chicken Fight at the Pool Party - The Office
CLIP 07/04/20
Roy Sings at His Wedding - The Office
CLIP 06/30/20
Gabe Tries to Make a Podcast - The Office
CLIP 06/25/20
Dwight Interviews Himself - The Office
CLIP 06/23/20
Kevin's Parking Victory - The Office
CLIP 06/20/20
Angela, Kevin and Oscar's $3,000 Accounting Mystery - The Office
CLIP 06/18/20
Dwight's Slackline Fail - The Office
CLIP 06/02/20
Jim Finally Asks Pam Out - The Office
CLIP 05/30/20
Michael vs. Dwight vs. Deangelo - The Office
CLIP 05/28/20
Andy Hits on Pam - The Office
CLIP 05/26/20
Jim Convinces Dwight to Buy a Purse - The Office
CLIP 05/23/20
The Rise and Fall of Ryan Howard - The Office
CLIP 05/21/20
Michael Scott's Cheese Puff Trick Shots - The Office
CLIP 05/19/20
Dwight and Toby Stake Out Darryl - The Office
CLIP 05/16/20
Roy Attacks Jim - The Office
CLIP 05/14/20
The Michael Scott Method of Negotiation - The Office
CLIP 05/12/20
Dwight Gets the Steam - The Office
CLIP 05/09/20
The Best Pranks on Michael - The Office
CLIP 05/07/20
Roy Explodes After Pam Reveals Her Kiss with Jim - The Office
CLIP 05/05/20
Jim's Red Wire Prank on Dwight - The Office
CLIP 05/04/20
Kelly and Erin Make a Music Video - The Office
CLIP 04/30/20
Jim Almost Ruins Creed's Birthday - The Office
CLIP 04/28/20
Pam Flirts with Michael - The Office
CLIP 04/25/20
The Office Intro Without Music (Season 9) - The Office
CLIP 04/23/20
The Office Intro Without Music (Season 2) - The Office
CLIP 04/23/20
Jim Gets Revenge on Ryan - The Office
CLIP 04/21/20
Dwight K. Schrute, (Acting) Manager
CLIP 04/20/20
Best of the Interviews - The Office
CLIP 04/16/20
It's Britney, Bitch - The Office
CLIP 04/14/20
Dwight's Doomsday Machine - The Office
CLIP 04/11/20
Creed Blackmails Everyone - The Office
CLIP 04/09/20
Jim Saves the Wedding - The Office
CLIP 04/07/20
Michael Walks in on Pam Giving Birth - The Office
CLIP 04/04/20
The Best of Devon - The Office
CLIP 04/01/20
Jim's Pavlovian Prank on Dwight - The Office
CLIP 03/31/20
Deleted Scene: Michael's Stripper - The Office
CLIP 03/28/20
Malone’s Cones: Kevin’s Ice Cream Stand - The Office
CLIP 03/26/20
The Best Moments from the Pilot Episode - The Office
CLIP 03/24/20
Michael Spanks His Nephew - The Office
CLIP 03/21/20
Michael Scott's First and Last Interactions - The Office
CLIP 03/19/20
St. Patrick's Day at Dunder Mifflin - The Office
CLIP 03/17/20
Jim Pranks Dwight with Magic Beans - The Office
CLIP 03/10/20
Creed Dyes His Hair to Try to Appear Younger - The Office
CLIP 03/07/20
Creed Can't Remember Anyone's Name - The Office
CLIP 03/05/20
Fake Stanley - The Office
CLIP 03/03/20
Michael Scott's Awkward Dancing - The Office
CLIP 02/29/20
Kevin Drops the Chili - The Office
CLIP 02/27/20
Michael Embarrasses Jim at Hooters - The Office
CLIP 02/25/20
Michael Betrays His Friends (Almost) - The Office
CLIP 02/22/20
Andy's 13 Best Freak-Outs - The Office
CLIP 02/20/20
Jim Saves Pam's Job - The Office
CLIP 02/18/20
Michael Brings Pam to Tears at Her Art Show - The Office
CLIP 02/15/20
Michael Scott's Journey Through Love - The Office
CLIP 02/13/20
Andy's Valentine's Day Card Debacle - The Office
CLIP 02/11/20
Every Proposal - The Office
CLIP 02/06/20
Kevin as the Cookie Monster - The Officee
CLIP 02/04/20
Jim and Pam Stay at Schrute Farm - The Office
CLIP 02/01/20
Jim vs. Ryan - The Office (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/30/20
Dwight Only Uses His Feet - The Office (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/29/20
A Quiet Place - The Office (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/25/20
The Best of Phyllis - The Office (Mash-Up)
CLIP 01/23/20
Jim and Dwight Plan Kelly's Birthday Party - The Office (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/21/20
Creed Almost Destroys Dunder Mifflin - The Office (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/18/20
The Best of Jim Lying to Dwight - The Office (Mash-Up)
CLIP 01/16/20
Dwight Impersonates Jim - The Office (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/14/20
Michael's Message to His Future Son
CLIP 01/10/20
Michael Puts His Face in Cement
CLIP 01/07/20
Dwight Betrays Michael
CLIP 01/04/20
The Best of Mose
CLIP 01/02/20
Dwight Eats His Survival Food
CLIP 12/31/19
New Year's Resolutions
CLIP 12/28/19
MORE Best of the Cold Opens
CLIP 12/26/19
Dwight's Christmas Goose
CLIP 12/25/19
Christmas Photo Fail
CLIP 12/23/19
Best Christmas Pranks
CLIP 12/21/19
Every Time Dwight Says "Michael"
CLIP 12/19/19
Christmas Party Showdown
CLIP 12/17/19
Creed Eats a Potato
CLIP 12/14/19
The Office Intro Without Music (Season 5) - The Office
CLIP 12/12/19
Jim's Radio Prank on Dwight
CLIP 12/10/19
Dwight vs. the Computer
CLIP 12/07/19
Creed Temps As Regional Manager
CLIP 12/03/19
Pam Walks in on Michael
CLIP 11/30/19
Dwight's Hay Place: A Place for Hay
CLIP 11/28/19
The Best of Kevin Malone
CLIP 11/26/19
Printer Unboxing
CLIP 11/23/19
Thanksgiving: Expectation vs. Reality
CLIP 11/21/19
Michael Celebrates Holly Being Single
CLIP 11/19/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.