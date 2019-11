Also available on the NBC app

Dwight falls into a major panic as his "interview" with a business radio show goes terribly wrong. Pam, Nellie and Jim are impressively devoted to this elaborate prank on Dwight.

Appearing: Rainn Wilson Jenna Fischer John Krasinski Brian Baumgartner Oscar Nunez Catherine Tate

S9 E6 3 min Highlight Comedy Primetime

