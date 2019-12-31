Dwight Eats His Survival Food

Dwight (Rainn Wilson) shovels nearly-expired food from his survival shelter into his mouth as he debates the possibility of a nuclear winter with Jim (John Krasinski). ("Todd Packer," Season 7, Episode 18)
