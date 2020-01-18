Creed Almost Destroys Dunder Mifflin - The Office (Episode Highlight)

Creed (Creed Bratton) skips a quality assurance spot-check and nearly tanks the company. "Product Recall," Season 3, Episode 21)
Appearing:
Tags: creed bratton, creed the office, creed quality assurance, creed almost fired, John Krasinski, rainn wilson, did I stutter, no god no, best office moments, Theme Song, funniest office, office jim, office dwight, office michael, office clips, watch office
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.