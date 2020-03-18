Eddie learns to give the evil eye so he can get even with the school bully for getting him into trouble. But Eddie soon turns his newly acquired power loose on the family, and they fear his wrath.
Appearing:
Tags: Munsters, monster family, reboot, comedy, john schuck, lee meriwether, howard morton, jason marsden, hilary van dyke, herman munster, lily munster, grandpa vladimir dracula, eddie munster, marilyn munster, casey ellison
