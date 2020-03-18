Main Content

The Munsters Today
S1 E912/02/88

Rock Fever
When Marilyn invites her favorite rock group to the house to rehearse, the band members go down to the laboratory and misuse one of Grandpa's devices, turning themselves into lizards.

S1 E1 | 10/09/88
Vampire Pie
S1 E2 | 10/16/88
A Little Russian Dressing
S1 E3 | 10/23/88
Flyweight Champion of the World
S1 E4 | 10/30/88
Magna Cum Munsters
S1 E5 | 11/06/88
Designing Munsters
S1 E6 | 11/11/88
Farewell Grandpa
S1 E7 | 11/18/88
Corporate Munsters
S1 E8 | 11/25/88
Herman the Astronut
S1 E9 | 12/02/88
Rock Fever
S1 E10 | 12/09/88
Professor Grandpa
S1 E11 | 12/16/88
Say Ah
S1 E12 | 01/28/89
A Hero Ain't Nothin but a Cereal
S1 E13 | 02/04/89
Computer Mating
S1 E14 | 02/11/89
McMunsters
S1 E15 | 02/18/89
One Flu Over the Munsters' Nest
S1 E16 | 02/25/89
Green-Eyed Munsters
S1 E17 | 03/04/89
The Not-So-Great Escape
S1 E18 | 03/11/89
Two Left Feet
S1 E19 | 04/29/89
Lights, Camera, Munsters
S1 E20 | 05/06/89
Neighborly Munsters
S1 E21 | 05/13/89
Munster Hoopsters
S1 E22 | 05/20/89
Don't Cry Wolfman
S1 E23 | 05/27/89
The Howling
S1 E24 | 06/03/89
Eau de Munster
