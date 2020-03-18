PREMIERE
The Munsters decide on role reversals as a means to bridge the generation gap. To get a feel for the others’ positions, Lily and Herman become the "children," and Eddie and Marilyn adopt the role of "parents."
Tags: Munsters, monster family, reboot, comedy, john schuck, lee meriwether, howard morton, jason marsden, hilary van dyke, herman munster, lily munster, grandpa vladimir dracula, eddie munster, marilyn munster
S3 E1822 minFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
