When Herman decides he needs a new image in order to become successful, he turns into a bona fide yuppie and ruthless financial broker, ignoring his family in pursuit of riches.
Appearing:
Tags: Munsters, monster family, reboot, comedy, john schuck, lee meriwether, howard morton, jason marsden, hilary van dyke, herman munster, lily munster, grandpa vladimir dracula, eddie munster, marilyn munster, roy stuart
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.