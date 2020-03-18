PREMIERE
Also available on the NBC app
When Herman's paycheck shrinks, the Munsters turn their home into a bed-and-breakfast hotel. Grandpa learns that a hotel critic is in the area, and the family mistakenly assumes that it is their first guest, the obnoxious Mr. Talbot.
Appearing:
Tags: Munsters, monster family, reboot, comedy, john schuck, lee meriwether, howard morton, jason marsden, hilary van dyke, herman munster, lily munster, grandpa vladimir dracula, eddie munster, marilyn munster, paul wilson, don most, bed and breakfast
S1 E1422 minFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
- Season 1
- Season 2
- Season 3
Episodes
NEW
S1 E2 | 10/16/88
A Little Russian Dressing
NEW
S1 E3 | 10/23/88
Flyweight Champion of the World
NEW
S1 E4 | 10/30/88
Magna Cum Munsters
NEW
S1 E5 | 11/06/88
Designing Munsters
NEW
S1 E6 | 11/11/88
Farewell Grandpa
NEW
S1 E7 | 11/18/88
Corporate Munsters
NEW
S1 E8 | 11/25/88
Herman the Astronut
NEW
S1 E9 | 12/02/88
Rock Fever
NEW
S1 E10 | 12/09/88
Professor Grandpa
NEW
S1 E11 | 12/16/88
Say Ah
NEW
S1 E12 | 01/28/89
A Hero Ain't Nothin but a Cereal
NEW
S1 E13 | 02/04/89
Computer Mating
NEW
S1 E14 | 02/11/89
McMunsters
NEW
S1 E15 | 02/18/89
One Flu Over the Munsters' Nest
NEW
S1 E16 | 02/25/89
Green-Eyed Munsters
NEW
S1 E17 | 03/04/89
The Not-So-Great Escape
NEW
S1 E18 | 03/11/89
Two Left Feet
NEW
S1 E19 | 04/29/89
Lights, Camera, Munsters
NEW
S1 E20 | 05/06/89
Neighborly Munsters
NEW
S1 E21 | 05/13/89
Munster Hoopsters
NEW
S1 E22 | 05/20/89
Don't Cry Wolfman
NEW
S1 E23 | 05/27/89
The Howling
NEW
S1 E24 | 06/03/89
Eau de Munster
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.