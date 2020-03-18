Herman is chosen to participate in a government project that would take him to Venus. But Lily is worried that the Venusian women will find Herman desirable.
Appearing:
Tags: Munsters, monster family, reboot, comedy, john schuck, lee meriwether, howard morton, jason marsden, hilary van dyke, herman munster, lily munster, grandpa vladimir dracula, eddie munster, marilyn munster, gordon cooper, nancy dussault, Astronaut, venus, Spaceship
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.