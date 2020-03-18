Marilyn and Eddie become discouraged when their aptitude tests predict a bleak future, so they take a trip to the future through Grandpa's time travel machine to see what their fate actually holds.
Appearing:
Tags: Munsters, monster family, reboot, comedy, john schuck, lee meriwether, howard morton, jason marsden, hilary van dyke, herman munster, lily munster, grandpa vladimir dracula, eddie munster, marilyn munster, darlene kardon
