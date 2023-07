Zooey Deschanel was only 21 when she starred in the modern Christmas classic "Elf" and she remembers laughing out loud reading the script for the first time. Now she gauges her movies' success on whether or not she has the same LOL reaction. Zooey also dishes on her upcoming Christmas tour with her band "She & Him," and reveals how her pregnancies inspired her passion for healthy living.

