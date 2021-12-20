Also available on the nbc app

The wait is finally over! Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon have been sitting on secrets about "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for two years, and they're excited they finally don't have to lie about it anymore. The cast also dishes on their real-life friendship off-set, including Jacob and Tom who are roommates living in a "frat house," and Zendaya shares that they "barely get work done" together on set.

