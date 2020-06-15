Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Zach Braff Says Having Donald Faison As Black Best Friend Is Not Enough

CLIP06/15/20
Also available on the nbc app

Zach Braff and Donald Faison have a very candid conversation with Kelly Clarkson about racism and the current Black Lives Matter movement. Zach admits that he still has a lot to learn and despite his best friend being black, he wants to understand and grow more. Donald shares that he hopes the Black Lives Matter movement continues conversations and pushes people to listen to others' experiences so they can grow.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, Zach Braff, donald faison
S1 E05 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.