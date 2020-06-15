Also available on the nbc app

Zach Braff and Donald Faison have a very candid conversation with Kelly Clarkson about racism and the current Black Lives Matter movement. Zach admits that he still has a lot to learn and despite his best friend being black, he wants to understand and grow more. Donald shares that he hopes the Black Lives Matter movement continues conversations and pushes people to listen to others' experiences so they can grow.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson