The Kelly Clarkson Show
Zach Braff And Donald Faison Reveal Hilarious ‘Scrubs’ Secrets

CLIP06/15/20
It’s been nearly 20 years since “Scrubs” debuted, but former co-stars and real-life besties Zach Braff and Donald Faison are keeping their memories from set fresh on their podcast, "Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald." Zach and Donald dish to Kelly about their on-set antics and how working in a real hospital led to some wild moments when patrons would pop in looking for care, only to realize it was all actors!

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, donald faison, Zach Braff
S1 E06 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
