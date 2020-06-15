Also available on the nbc app

It’s been nearly 20 years since “Scrubs” debuted, but former co-stars and real-life besties Zach Braff and Donald Faison are keeping their memories from set fresh on their podcast, "Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald." Zach and Donald dish to Kelly about their on-set antics and how working in a real hospital led to some wild moments when patrons would pop in looking for care, only to realize it was all actors!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson