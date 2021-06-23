Also available on the nbc app

16-year-old Ezra Frech is beating all the odds as the youngest Paralympian to compete for the Team U.S.A track and field team. Ezra opens up about how, despite his disability, sports gave him a safe space to be an athlete. The young Paralympian shares how he's giving back through his non-profit "Team Ezra" to give differently-abled athletes more opportunities. Pilot Pens loves what Ezra is doing and awards him $1000.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson