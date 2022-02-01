Main Content

Young Orchestra Musicians Honor First Black Female Composer Florence Price In Special Performance

CLIP02/01/22
Florence Price was America's first known Black female composer, but her music was almost lost to time. Thanks in part to students at the Special Music School at the Kaufman Music Center in New York City, she is finally getting the recognition she deserves. Students Isabella, Dovie and Hazel co-wrote the children’s book “Who Is Florence Price?” as a project for Black History Month. The book reached No. 1 on Amazon, and all profits are supporting music classes at their school. Grammy-nominated conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Florence’s great-granddaughter Tiffany dial-in for Isabella and Dovie’s special performance of Florence Price’s Fantasy No. 2 in F-sharp Minor on violin and piano.

