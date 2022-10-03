Main Content

Young Musicians From Around The World Unite To Support Ukraine

10/03/22

Kids Rock For Kids is a New York-based nonprofit bringing young musicians together from all over the world to perform benefit shows for worthy causes. Co-founders Dave and Lisa share how the organization started as just a way for their kids to give back to the community, but has since grown to include bands from Afghanistan all the way to Australia coming out to support important causes. This year's benefit concert raised money for kids in Ukraine, and young musicians Audrey and Milo share what being a part of Kids Rock For Kids has meant to them.

