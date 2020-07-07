Main Content

Young Girl’s Friendship Bracelets Raise $90,000 And Starts Conversation On Race

CLIP07/07/20
A young girl named Kamryn from Minnesota wanted to make friendship bracelets with a friend, but after her mom recommended they sell them so they could support families in need – things really took off. Bracelets for Unity & Justice has now raised $90,000 for Black-owned businesses and families in need, and Kamryn’s parents Shani and Ron talk to Kelly about how their project has helped them have conversations with their neighbors about race.

