Also available on the nbc app

"Cherish the Day" stars Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller explain what "chemistry reads" are to Kelly Clarkson, and Kelly jokes that she’s always trying to have chemistry with everyone. The audition process can be awkward, but the co-stars reveal that because they’ve known each other for years in real life, they were able to get comfortable fast and book their parts as an on-screen couple in the Ava DuVernay show.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson