The Kelly Clarkson Show
Xfinity Surprises First-Time Homeowner With Life-Changing Gift

Previously on the show, Kelly awarded $50,000 to Shelley, the founder of Black Women Build, which helps Black women build their own homes in the Baltimore area. Now Kelly's checking back in to speak with Shelley and new homeowner, Bryanna, who just finished building her first house through the program. In order to make sure Bryanna has furniture for the holidays, Xfinity gifts her $25,000 along with free Comcast internet and tech support for a whole year.

