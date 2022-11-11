Main Content

WWII Veteran & Wife Celebrate 76 Years Of Marriage

David and Sylvia Guralnik were high school sweethearts living in Philadelphia before David was deployed overseas during WWII. Just 10 days after coming home from the war, the couple got married, and their marriage is still going strong 76 years later! David and Sylvia dial-in and share their secret to having such a long and loving relationship. Pilot Pen awards David and Sylvia $1,000 for their amazing love story. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

