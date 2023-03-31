Main Content

WWE Stars Bianca Belair & Cody Rhodes Tease WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles!

03/31/23

Professional wrestling fans get ready, tomorrow kicks off the biggest event of the year... WrestleMania 39! WWE stars Bianca Belair and Cody Rhodes dial-in and share what's in store for fans this year in Los Angeles! Make sure to catch WrestleMania 39 streaming on Peacock April 1-2! Also, Pilot Pen surprises one lucky audience member with $1,000! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com

NRTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: WWE, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Kelly Clarkson, Wrestlemania
