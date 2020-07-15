Also available on the nbc app

Harold from Stockton, California, explains how he was wrongly accused for a crime he didn't commit and says that the experience inspired him to learn more about law—and now he's going to Harvard Law School! Kelly is so touched by his story that she gifts him $25,000 with the help of Digit, a finance and savings app, and chats with the Mayor of Stockton, Michael Tubbs, about what this means for their community.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson