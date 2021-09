Also available on the nbc app

When schools closed because of the pandemic, Chicago resident Megan Jessen realized her skills as a former kindergarten teacher could be useful for children. So, she created Miss Megan's Camp Kindergarten, a daily live-streamed class for three-to-seven-year-olds. The Facebook group for her class has over 40,000 members, and she has inspired some of her former coworkers to teach their own online classes, as well.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson