Pilot Pens joined us in celebrating Natalie Reilly, who is a huge believer in the power of writing. She has written more than 10,000 letters to lift the spirits of veterans, police officers, and essential workers. Kelly chats with Natalie and meets JD, a veteran who got emotional after finding a letter from Natalie on his car window. Her story is a testament to how writing can change people's lives. Get inspired by Natalie—try writing a letter as a simple act of kindness.

