Woman Wins $175k Lottery Scratcher In White Elephant Exchange

Kelly Clarkson meets Lori, a Louisville dentist office coordinator who recently went viral for hitting the jackpot on her lottery scratch off tickets during her work's holiday white elephant exchange. Lori dials-in and shares how she's using her $175,000 winnings to open a nonprofit that will provide discounted dental care to underserved people in her community. Pilot Pen awards Lori $1,000 for her amazing heart. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

