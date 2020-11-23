A retired teacher named Karen felt compelled to help families in need over Thanksgiving, so she hatched an idea to sponsor a family and provide all the resources they would need to have a proper holiday meal. This idea grew in to a challenge that encouraged people and companies everywhere to Adopt-A-Family and sponsor their Thanksgiving. Karen's mission has successfully delivered food to over 1000 people. Kelly and Pilot Pens award Karen with $1,000 to continue helping families who need it most.

