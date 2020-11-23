Main Content

Woman Saves Thanksgiving With Adopt-A-Family Challenge

CLIP11/23/20

A retired teacher named Karen felt compelled to help families in need over Thanksgiving, so she hatched an idea to sponsor a family and provide all the resources they would need to have a proper holiday meal. This idea grew in to a challenge that encouraged people and companies everywhere to Adopt-A-Family and sponsor their Thanksgiving. Karen's mission has successfully delivered food to over 1000 people. Kelly and Pilot Pens award Karen with $1,000 to continue helping families who need it most.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, Thanksgiving, adopt a family, challenge
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.