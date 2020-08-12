Main Content

Woman Reunites With Firefighter Who Saved Her Life 36 Years Ago

CLIP08/12/20
When Deirdre was 4 years old, she was trapped in a fire and rescued by a firefighter named Gene. Throughout the years, she tried to find him and thank him, but she was unable to locate his contact information. Now, 36 years later, Deirdre works as a nurse on the frontlines of the pandemic alongside a group of firefighters. She told them her story, and they were able to link her up with the man who saved her life! See what went down when the two finally reunited.

