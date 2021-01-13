Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Woman Makes Restaurant For Chipmunks

CLIP01/13/21
Also available on the nbc app

Food writer Angela Hansberger left a tiny picnic table outside of her house, and when she came back for it, she found an adorable chipmunk using it as a seat. Angela then decided to create mini-meals for the chipmunk and post the photos to Instagram. After viral success, she took it a step further and designed different restaurant sets to shoutout local businesses struggling during the pandemic and to give the chipmunk a nice change of scenery. Pilot Pens is in full support of Angele's chipmunk restaurant, so they donated $1,000 to help her keep it going.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, chipmunks
S2 E04 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 3
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.