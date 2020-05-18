Also available on the nbc app

Caroline Elliott from Charlotte, North Carolina, found the perfect way to support local businesses while feeding frontline workers during this unprecedented time. She started the fundraiser "Charlotte Strong" and raised enough money to send 100 slices of pizza to healthcare workers. Her fundraiser has gained serious momentum, and she now hopes to raise enough money to give 100 free meals to medical workers every day for the next 30 days – and hopefully longer!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson