Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Woman Delivers 100 Meals A Day To Healthcare WorkersGood NeighborDigital Exclusive

CLIP05/18/20
Also available on the nbc app

Caroline Elliott from Charlotte, North Carolina, found the perfect way to support local businesses while feeding frontline workers during this unprecedented time. She started the fundraiser "Charlotte Strong" and raised enough money to send 100 slices of pizza to healthcare workers. Her fundraiser has gained serious momentum, and she now hopes to raise enough money to give 100 free meals to medical workers every day for the next 30 days – and hopefully longer!

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime
S1 E01 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight

Clips

  • Season 2
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.