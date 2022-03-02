Also available on the nbc app

Deidra was illiterate until she was 28 years old, but that didn't stop her from graduating high school and college with the help of her amazing support system. Deidra explains how she slipped through the cracks at school while moving around multiple times as a part of a large military family. It wasn't until after graduating college that she revealed her secret, and began learning to read with a friend and tutor. Now Deidra is using her story and her nonprofit Reading to New Heights to inspire other adults to improve their literacy skills.

