Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Woman Creates Adult Literacy Nonprofit After Graduating College And Not Knowing How To Read

CLIP03/02/22
Also available on the nbc app

Deidra was illiterate until she was 28 years old, but that didn't stop her from graduating high school and college with the help of her amazing support system. Deidra explains how she slipped through the cracks at school while moving around multiple times as a part of a large military family. It wasn't until after graduating college that she revealed her secret, and began learning to read with a friend and tutor. Now Deidra is using her story and her nonprofit Reading to New Heights to inspire other adults to improve their literacy skills.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
S3 E06 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.